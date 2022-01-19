A banner that’s almost 25 times larger than city rules allow will hang permanently from a building at Kelowna General Hospital.
City council approved a request by the KGH Foundation to drape the banner indefinitely on the outside of a hospital building on the east side of Pandosy Street.
City regulations specify a banner should be no larger than two square metres. The KGH Foundation banner, which promotes various fundraising causes, is 47 square metres.
Municipal staff had recommended council approve permanent placement of the banner, saying the sign was colourful and promoted a good cause.
No councillors objected to the permanent placement, but Coun. Gail Given wondered if the city would have any say over what future versions of the banner might look like. Planner Jocelyn Black responded that, each time, the banner is changed, the proposed new one would require a building permit that allowed for staff review.
“Staff don’t have any particular concerns that the applicant’s (banner proposal) is going to cause a problem in the future,” Black said.
A spokeswoman for the KGH Foundation vowed future banners would be attractive.
“We certainly wouldn’t put anything up there that didn’t reflect the KGH Foundation in the best light,” Maria Lee told council.
While council's approval was unanimous, Given said she hoped the city wouldn’t now get requests from others wanting permission for similarly over-sized banners.