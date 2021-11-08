Capacity limits at Kelowna-area venues are hampering the financial sustainability of arts and culture groups, Coun. Ryan Donn says.
As he did at last week's council meeting, Donn expressed the hope that Interior Health would soon lift the restrictions to match the full capacity provisions now in place in most of the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.
New cases of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna have been dropping for almost three months. An average of 17 people a day tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, down from a pandemic peak of 131 in mid-August.
After Christmas, Donn said, it usually becomes a "slow season" for arts and culture groups with the staging of relatively few fundraising performances.
Donn is manager of Lake Country's municipally-owned theatre.
On Oct. 26, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the 50% capacity limit at venues across the Interior Health region, which also applies to large facilities such as Prospera Place, could be lifted "very soon".
But there has been no word from the province or Interior Health since then.