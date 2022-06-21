Collection of curbside recycling will be taken over by Recycle B.C. for the next four years, a move Kelowna city staff say will ultimately save money, but could also lead to a change to recycling boxes from the cart system currently in use in the Central Okanagan.
Council heard Monday from utility services staff of supplemental information received June 13 from Recycle B.C.
“This presentation confirmed that having Recycle B.C. perform the collection and quality assurance will provide best value and lowest financial risk for our citizens,” landfill manager Scott Hoekstra says in the report.
Kelowna has a multi-year service agreement with Recycle B.C. coordinated by the Central Okanagan regional district. The city operates as a collection contractor, for residential packaging and paper products as part of the existing curbside waste collection program.
The city must notify Recycle B.C. by July 1 if it intends to stop providing this service. Recycle B.C. has committed to working with the city and regional district on other aspects of the program such as resident education and program logistics and collection coordination.
Coun. Brad Sieben said he was a reluctant supporter of the agreement, seeing the value to Kelowna taxpayers, but lamenting the loss of decision making power when Recycle B.C. assumes full control in 2026.
“I would suggest we send a letter that strongly encourages a system similar to what we have now,” Sieben said. “If they move to blue boxes as has been suggested, it would be a step back.”
Coun. Gail Given also supported the motion but disagreed with Sieben.
“It’s about holding our producers responsible versus our taxpayers having to subsidize the program,” she said. “And would the boxes be a step backward? I don’t know.”