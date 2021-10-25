The former chief commissioner of Canada’s National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will be the next speaker in UBC Okanagan’s distinguished speaker series.
Marion Buller will speak in a Zoom webinar Thursday at 7 p.m.
Buller is a retired judge and Indigenous rights advocate. A member of the Mistawasis First Nation, she was the first Indigenous woman to be appointed to the Provincial Court of British Columbia.
Buller is expected to talk about her journey into law, what was uncovered during the MMIWG inquiry, and what needs to be done to move truth and reconciliation forward.
The event is free and open to the public, but online pre-registration is required. Go to: speakers.ok.ubc.ca.