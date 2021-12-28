City planners are currently reviewing a proposal for 187 new residential units in two five-storey buildings on Benvoulin Court, immediately south of the mall.
“The massing of the proposed buildings is similar in scale to the other developments in the area and complements the urban fabric of the neighbourhood,” the development application, from Traine Construction, states.
Plans show a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
City council will eventually be asked to approve a height variance, as the current building limit for the site is 4-1/2 storeys.
In recent years, the city has encouraged more residential development around the mall, to make better use of existing infrastructure like water and sewer lines and services like public transit.