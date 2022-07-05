The risk of Mission Creek over-topping its banks appears to have abated at least temporarily despite a streamflow advisory from the province.
Localized flooding is not generally a concern along Mission Creek until creek flows exceed 80 cubic metres per second.
Today should be mainly sunny with a high of 25 C, but there’s a chance of showers or thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday before a drying trend sets in. Steadily rising highs under sunny skies will see maximum temperatures of 24 C on Friday and 32 C by next Monday, Environment Canada says.
The Weather Network's longer-range forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and highs around 30 C until at least July 19.
A flood watch for Mission Creek had been issued early Monday. Given the changing conditions, it was downgraded to a streamflow advisory on Tuesday.