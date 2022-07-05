The risk of Mission Creek over-topping its banks appears to have abated at least temporarily despite a streamflow advisory from the province.

Creekflows rose to almost 60 cubic metres per second early Monday but fell back to about 40 cubic metres per second by Monday evening.
 
Despite a small rise again overnight, when the downstream effects of rain and snowmelt are typically seen, the flow has fallen back to about 40 cubic metres per second.

Localized flooding is not generally a concern along Mission Creek until creek flows exceed 80 cubic metres per second.

Today should be mainly sunny with a high of 25 C, but there’s a chance of showers or thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday before a drying trend sets in. Steadily rising highs under sunny skies will see maximum temperatures of 24 C on Friday and 32 C by next Monday, Environment Canada says. 

The Weather Network's longer-range forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and highs around 30 C until at least July 19.

A flood watch for Mission Creek had been issued early Monday. Given the changing conditions, it was downgraded to a streamflow advisory on Tuesday.