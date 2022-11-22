A big crowd of farmers has turned out for a meeting that could have significant implications for the operations of BC Tree Fruits.
Well over 100 orchardists look to have shown up at a gathering inside the Peachland community centre this morning. Security is tight, with people entering the building asked to show their membership cards and members of the media not allowed inside.
Everyone entering the building is asked to wear a mask, but it was evident that many people subsequently took their face coverings off.
Growers unhappy with BCTF’s decision to close a packing plant on the Kelowna-Lake Country municipal boundary in favour of an expansion to an Oliver facility have forced the meeting.
Resolutions up for debate at the meeting could lead to the resignation of the BCTF’s board of directors, pause real estate sales, and put on hold the modernization of the Oliver plant.
BCTF president Warren Sarafinchan said he and other leaders of the grower-owned co-op believe only a minority of the group’s 220 members oppose recent decisions taken by the agency. On Monday, he was hoping for a big turnout at Tuesday’s meeting, in the belief the resolutions would be easily defeated.
To pass, the resolutions would need the support of at least two-thirds of those at the meeting.
It’s unknown how long the meeting will last, but Sarafinchan suggested Monday it could end by early afternoon.