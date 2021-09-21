A long-standing vaccination gap between different Kelowna neighbourhoods continues to narrow.
But while rates are edging up in areas with relatively low levels of immunity, there has been no upward progress in neighborhoods already at the top of the vaccination list.
As a result, all seven Kelowna areas that are tracked by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control still have vaccination rates below the provincial average, for a single dose, of 86.8%.
Here are the vaccination rates for people aged 12 and older in different areas of Kelowna, as of Tuesday. The second number shows last week's vaccination rate for that area:
Glenmore 86% - 86%
Okanagan Mission 86 - 86
Downtown Kelowna 85 - 84
West Kelowna 82 - 82
Lake Country 79 - 78
Rutland 79 - 78
Rural, including Peachland 77 - 76
The highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the world is the United Arab Emirates, where 91% of the eligible population is at least partly vaccinated.
British Columbia's vaccination rate is six points higher than Alberta's.