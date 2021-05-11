Drivers who let their vehicles idle for more than 60 seconds could soon face fines in the Central Okanagan.
An anti-idling bylaw is being prepared and will soon be presented for review by councils in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland.
"Staff are preparing to present the Idling Control bylaw to City of Kelowna council by mid-2021," Jerry Dombowski, the city's transit and programs manager, writes in a report to directors of the Central Okanagan Regional District.
About 30 B.C. municipalities already have bylaws that prohibit vehicle idling, Dombowski says.
Most greenhouse gas emissions in Kelowna, as elsewhere, come from vehicles, Dombowski says.
"Natural Resources Canada states that idling for more than 10 seconds uses more fuel and produces more CO2 than restarting the engine," he writes in a report to be considered Thursday by the regional board.
"However, to balance factors such as fuel savings, emissions, and component wear, 60 seconds is the recommended interval. The message is: if you're going to be stopped for more than 60 seconds, except in traffic, turn the engine off," Dombowski says.
Based on local traffic volumes, an anti-idling bylaw would reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the greater Kelowna area by between 2,500 tonnes a year and 15,000 tonnes a year, if all drivers avoided idling for between one and six minutes a day, he says.
Vancouver's bylaw prohibits idling a vehicle for more than three consecutive minutes in a 60 minute period, or while the vehicle is unattended and unlocked. Fines range between $50 and $10,000.