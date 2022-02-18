Students got a head start on the Family Day long weekend with a teachers’ professional day giving them the day off on Friday.
To help keep kids occupied, the Westbank Museum offered a community scavenger hunt and additional interactive activities. Corey Herbst brought her daughters, Jade and Gemma, to the museum for their first time to check the fun and games out.
The museum will be closed on Monday, but there will be plenty of other free activities for families this weekend, made possible with support from the B.C. government.
— The City of Kelowna is offering free drop-in skating on Sunday from 1 to 3:15 p.m. at Rutland Arena. Participants ages 12 and over must show proof of vaccination. Registration and pre-booking are not required but maximum capacity limits are in place. Go online to kelowna.ca/calendar for more information.
— Families are invited to the Kelowna Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to check out nine challenges that will see them complete tasks in all the gallery’s visual art spaces
Families can enjoy seeing both historical and contemporary Inuit art in A Story in Three Parts: Ashevak, Pootoogook, Isuma; a glow-in-the-dark painting by Moozhan Ahmadzadegan that features a densely populated array of plants, animals and people that tell a story; or a gallery of large striking screen prints by Briar Craig called README that also has a game in it that visitors can try. There are also two other exhibitions, plus the Art Lab to explore.
There will be a few special treats for families that complete the challenge. The festivities are free. The art gallery is located at 1315 Water St. in downtown Kelowna.
— The Okanagan Heritage Museum at 470 Queensway Ave. in Kelowna offers Amazing Animals of the Okanagan from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With help from museum educators, participants can explore animal boxes and will have the rare opportunity to don curators gloves and handle animal skulls and fur. There will be a scavenger hunt that will see participants learn some animal names in nsyilxcen, compare their hand to a bear paw and spot the most colourful birds in the grasslands. Drop-in.
— West Kelowna is offering free Family Day rink activities Monday with the West Kelowna Warriors at Jim Lind and Royal LePage arenas.
Warriors hockey players will be at Jim Lind Arena for drop-in parent-and-tot skate from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and public skate from 1:45 to 3 p.m.
Over at Royal LePage Place, Warriors players will be on the ice for Stick N Puck for five- to 10-year-olds from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. and Stick N Puck for 11- to 15-year-olds from 2 to 3 p.m.
— West Kelowna’s multi-sport dome will be open for a Dome Play Day for newborn to five-year olds from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and Family Dome Play for participants five years and older from 10:45 a.m. to noon. Free.
Proof of vaccination for those 12 and older is required nd masks are required for those five years and older.
— City of West Kelowna Recreation is offering free indoor, outdoor and adventure scavenger hunts. Go online to westkelownacity.ca/familyday to find the scavenger hunt forms.
Participants can take selfies or photos of their indoor activities, outdoor locations or weekend adventure and post them on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #WestsideFamilyDay or send them to recreation@westkelownacity.ca for a chance to win a prize.
— Bring the family to the Peachland Recreation Centre Monday for free sports activities in the gymnasium as well as a free concession stand.
— Register in advance for Circus Yoga, which will include fun yoga poses and silly interactive games as well as circus arts such as juggling and balancing peacock feathers. Proof of vaccination is required for anyone 12 and older. Masks are required for anyone five and older. Go online to Peachland.ca/family-day to register for Circus Yoga.
Families can enjoy an afternoon of splashing, sliding or soaking free of charge at the Vernon Aquatic Centre for Family Day as Greater Vernon Recreation Services hosts a free public swim from noon to 4 p.m. Monday.
Masks are required to be worn by all those aged five and up when in the lobby, hallway or change rooms. The viewing area will be closed to public. Those 12 to 18 years of age will be required to produce their scannable BC Vaccine Card.
— A Family Day Bonfire, 1-4 p.m. at Gyro Beach in Osoyoos, will feature live music by the Wildfire Gypsies, free pizza slice and hot chocolate and giant games with Osoyoos Coyotes hockey team, hosted by Town of Osoyoos and Osoyoos Fire Department