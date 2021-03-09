A $45 million contract for construction of West Kelowna's new water treatment plant was awarded Tuesday to Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd.
The company's bid was the lowest of four tenders received by the city.
An engineer had previously estimated the job would cost $51.3 million. The other three tenders were slightly above this amount.
The contract awarded to Maple Reinders includes construction of the main plant and reservoir, as well as all mechanical, electrical, and control systems. "They have an excellent reputation in this community," Coun. Doug Findlater said of the company.
Total cost of the water treatment plant is $75 million. It will provide treated water to 18,500 customers in Lakeview Heights, Rose Valley, and smaller West Kelowna neighbourhoods.
The plant is expected to open in 2022, city councillors heard Tuesday.