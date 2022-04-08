A new lakeside path should eventually stretch from Waterfront Park to Knox Mountain, residents of Kelowna’s downtown north end say.
Support for such a walkway around the edge of the Manhattan Point neighbourhood was one of the key themes to emerge during a city-sponsored public consultation on how the north end should develop in years to come.
Other priorities included identification of a ‘Main Street’ for new shops and services; improvements to Sutherland Bay Park; adding tennis, soccer, and pickle ball courts to Recreation Park; and allowing increased residential density in ways that don’t significantly disrupt the neighbourhood’s unique architectural history and existing character.
Though the neighbourhood is just over a kilometre from the main downtown area, many of the 600 people who responded to a city survey said they didn’t want to see the construction of high-rise towers in the area, bounded by Okanagan Lake, Knox Mountain, and Clement Avenue.
“Set at the intersection of mountain, lake, and city, the north end is an inclusive urban neighbourhood with an eclectic mix of uses and a distinct sense of identity,” reads part of a report on the consultation process going to council on Monday.
Many of the homes in the downtown north end date back to a building period just after the end of the Second World War in 1945.
An industrial area has long separated most of the homes of the north end from downtown Kelowna though the buffer zone has changed in recent years with the proliferation of mid-size residential projects along Clement Avenue and an expanding commercial and retail sector.
While council will review the results of the public consultation process on Monday, the creation of a final plan for north end development is expected to take until at least next March.
A major feature of the north end in the coming years will be redevelopment of the old Tolko sawmill site. A separate through related planning exercise is underway for that sprawling property, with future construction on the site likely to include high-rises.