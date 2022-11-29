Kelowna city councillor Charlie Hodge has apologized for a comment he made at a recent public hearing.
At the Nov. 15 meeting, during discussions on a high-rise proposal, Hodge suggested a solution to the problem of bike thefts in residential complexes might be a “machine gun nest”.
Hodge said during Monday’s council meeting he would make a “personal statement” at the end of the Tuesday evening public hearing.
In an interview earlier Tuesday, Hodge said he would be apologizing for what he said at the Nov. 15 meeting.
“It was a stupid, insensitive statement on my part,” Hodge said. “In my mind at the time, it was clearly and obviously sarcasm. I’m not going to say that and mean that. That’s the last thing in the world I would say or mean.
“It was a stupid, ignorant, and insensitive comment, but certainly not intentional and not said with any maliciousness,” he said. “I apologize for comments that were insulting. It’s never my intention to cause any ill feelings or hurt, or create negative thoughts.”
Now starting his fourth term, Hodge has been on city council for 11 years.