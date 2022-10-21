Temperatures will dip below freezing for the first time this season on Saturday evening, Environment Canada says.
A low of minus 1 C is forecast for Kelowna but no snow like the dusting that fell on the Okanagan Connector on Friday is expected.
That light snowfall was accompanied, in the Valley bottom, by the first precipitation received since Sept. 15. On that day, less than a millimetre of rain fell, and the month-end total for September was just 2.8 mm.
This August was the warmest on record in Kelowna, and a temperature record was nearly set for September.
So far this month, the average high temperature in Kelowna has been 21.8 C, far above the normal for October of about 14 C.
But the last 10 days of the month will considerably lower that average high, with maximum temperatures of only about 8 C forecast by The Weather Network through to Halloween. The start to November looks even chillier, with highs of only 4 C.
Despite the slight rain Friday, a smoky skies bulletin issued for most regions of B.C., including the Okanagan, remained in effect Friday morning.
The air quality Friday in Kelowna was rated at a 2, or a low risk to health, with similar conditions forecast overnight and into Saturday.