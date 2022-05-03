The architect, Jinyong Yum, describes the proposed design as modern in style and pedestrian-friendly that will set an attractive precedent for new development in the Capri-Landmark area.
Five ground-floor townhomes, and four commercial premises are also included in the plan, now under review by City of Kelowna planners.
At six storeys, the proposed building at 1864 Gordon Dr., would represent a transition from the taller buildings anticipated east of Gordon Drive to the lower density neighbourhoods to the west.
The city has a goal of greatly increasing the number of people who live in the Capri-Landmark area.
Currently, there are about 3,000 residents in the area, many in older homes and duplexes. By 2040, the city hopes to increase that number to about 12,000, mainly through a variety of medium- and high-density projects.