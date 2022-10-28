A major new development with hundreds of new homes and a 40-storey tower is proposed for downtown Kelowna.
The all-rental project is centred around the corner of Harvey Avenue and Water Street/Pandosy Street, on 1.6 acres of land currently owned by the city.
Dubbed ‘Bridgewater’ because of its proximity to the W.R. Bennett Bride and Okanagan Lake, the proposal includes 26,000 sq.-ft of commercial space at the high-profile location.
“The site is envisioned to become a highly visible gateway to the heart of Kelowna’s city centre,” states part of a rezoning application now being reviewed by city planners.
“The intersection at Harvey Avenue and Pandosy is a critical threshold as you enter or leave Kelowna and marks a transition between Kelowna’s downtown core and the Lower Mission,” says the rezoning application from IBI Group.
Plans show the 40-storey building on the north side of Harvey Avenue between Pandosy Street and Water Street, and a seven storey building immediately north of the high-rise.
On the south side of Harvey, west of Pandosy, plans show two six storey buildings.
Previous land uses at the kitty-corner development site included two gas stations and a McDonald’s restaurant.
The city bought the parcels in recent years for a total of $5.9 million and listed the land for sale last year at $11.2 million, inviting developers to bring forward proposals for the properties.
The city’s intention was never to simply sell the land for the highest possible amount, Graham Hood, the city’s strategic land development manager said Friday, but to evaluate the proposals against a variety of city objectives, such as creating more rental housing downtown, adding commercial space, and ensuring a high-quality project.
“It wasn’t just about price. It was also about form and character of what’s proposed to be developed there,” Hood said in an interview. “We’re excited to be moving forward to see this important intersection of our city developed, and we’re enthused by what’s been put forward by the developer.”
The properties have not yet been sold, but they are under contract, and expectations are the sale will proceed early next year, Hood said. He wasn’t able to indicate the proposed sale price, but that will be made public when the transaction is concluded.