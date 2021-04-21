Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at six local schools.
A student or staff member contracted the virus at OKM Secondary, Dr. Knox and KLO middle schools, and Belgo and Hudson Road elementaries, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release on Tuesday.
Those people are self-isolating at home. Anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.
On Monday, COVID cases were also reported at six schools. Two cases were reported each on Sunday and Saturday and three cases last Friday.