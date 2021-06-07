Sixty crafters and artists will be selling their wares this Sunday outside Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna.
The first of four planned outdoor summer markets will run at the arena's parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Such outdoor markets are once again permitted under provincial health orders, says market organizer Karalyn Lockhart, of Craft Culture Events.
"There hasn't been a lot of good news for local markets and market organizers over the last 14 months," Lockhart said in a release. "Morale dropped significantly among vendors, I received many calls from market regulars who said they couldn't keep going and had to shut down.
"The ones that survived are ecstatic to get back out there and meet customers and sell their products face to face," she said. "We've been waiting a long time for this."
Vendors at this Sunday's market include jewellery makers, potters, fragrance producers, painters, woodworkers, fabric artists, candlemakers, and more.
Three other summer markets are planned for the arena parking lot, on July 11, August 1, and Sept. 19.
Admission is free but donations are accepted with proceeds to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.