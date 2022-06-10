West Kelowna city councillors are owed a big pay raise, a citizen panel says.
The councillors are “considerably” underpaid compared to those in other municipalities, the five members of the Remuneration Task Force say.
“We considered many factors in reviewing the remuneration of the mayor and council and acknowledge the remuneration to be considerably low for such a responsible role,” the group’s report states.
The mayor’s salary should be boosted from $76,203 to $88,240 and pay for the six councillors should rise from $25,439 to $30,884, the task force suggests.
That would be in line with the average salaries paid to the mayors and councillors in eight other similarly-sized B.C. communities, such as Vernon, Penticton, Campbell River, Port Moody, and White Rock, the task force says.
“Local government officials are the closest elected officials to the people and their responsibilities to the people are considerable. Their commitment to hold office and serve the community is honourable and takes a significant effort to prepare and consider all the business the City of West Kelowna is undertaking,” states the report, going to council at next Tuesday’s meeting.
If the salary increases are approved by council, they would take effect next January, after municipal elections are held this October.
After the big jump in pay, the mayor’s and councillors’ salaries should be pegged to changes in the Consumer Price Index, the report suggests.
Task force members were Bea Kline, Lin Klick, Craig Garries, Maureen O’Hanley Doucette, and Sandy Gilfillan.