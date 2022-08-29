A strike could be in the works at Kelowna Regional Transit.
Unionized workers have voted 97% in favour of job action to back contract demands.
“Wages and benefits are so low that the company cannot retain or recruit qualified workers,” Al Peressini, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722 said in a Monday release.
“An under-funded transit system means poor service for riders and poor conditions for workers. Service routes are being suspended and routes are being cancelled daily,” he said.
Workers have been without a contract since March. The union claims the private company that operates Kelowna Regional Transit on behalf of B.C. Transit has tabled an offer that amounts to an “economic rollback”, with onerous work schedules and a lack of guaranteed hours.
As it has in the past, the union is asking the province to take direct responsibility for Kelowna Regional Transit, rather than contract out its operation to a private company.
Unionized transit workers went on strike for 13 days in 2016 before a settlement was reached with the company. At the time, the City of Kelowna issued a press release saying it was a bystander to the disruption.
“We must respect the collective bargaining process and therefore not interfere with, or influence in any way, the negotiations being carried out between First Canada and its employees,” the city release said.
While the union members have again voted in favour of strike action, a strike could not occur until after the serving of a 72-hour strike notice.