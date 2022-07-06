A program offering guaranteed minimum prices to Okanagan fruit growers applies only to orchardists who produce apples, B.C. Tree Fruits says.
“Other fruits have seen higher prices and more stability in prices, and as such we don’t think this program is required (beyond apples) at this time,” the co-operative’s president Warren Sarafinchan said Wednesday in an interview.
“But it’s something that we will continue to keep an eye on, and if we need to contemplate a program of this sort in the future for other producers, we would do that,” Sarafinchan said.
Apples represent the “vast majority”of the fruit handled by the co-operative at its processing facilities, though cherries, peaches, pears, and nectarines are also handled, he said.
Although the guaranteed prices - to be paid in part using millions of dollars in revenue the co-operative has derived by selling of surplus lands - could be seen as a subsidy, Sarafinchan said there are no concerns it could be the subject of challenges under existing trade agreements.
The co-operative is owned by about 270 Okanagan farming families and the organization is using its own resources to offer the guaranteed prices. “Given that this is a program that is provided by the co-operative, with no government assistance or support, I don’t think there’s any concern about trade violations,” he said.
Guaranteed minimum prices for apples, based on considerations such as the variety, grade, and size, will be offered for the next three growing seasons. Those prices, which Sarafinchan declined to provide saying that it’s an internal co-operative matter, will be paid to growers should selling on the open market fail to achieve a certain return.
Conversely, if open market selling yields higher prices, there would be no need for the co-operative to use its resources to provide the guaranteed minimums.
The guaranteed prices will not lower the quality of Okanagan-grown apples, Sarafinchan said, because to qualify growers must still produce apples that reach a certain standard, regardless of the variety.
“Not all the fruit would qualify for this program. But the highest volume, most popular grades and sizes do qualify,” he said.
Some of the most commonly grown apples in the Okanagan are Royal Gala, Ambrosia, MacIntosh, Pink Lady, Fuji, and Honeycrisp. Market prices offered growers vary widely depending on the variety, as well as seasonal factors such as the size of the massive crop in Washington State.
The guaranteed prices have been set at a level that will not only cover a grower’s cost of production but provide them with a profit.
“Ultimately, we want growers to have a sustainable, prosperous future and this is a step forward in that direction,” Sarafinchan said.