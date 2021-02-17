The lawyer for a Kelowna church fined for holding worship services is celebrating a court’s decision not to grant an injunction being sought by the government.
Marty Moore of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is representing the Harvest Ministries International Church on Harvey Avenue as well as other churches that have been fined for holding services in violation of COVID-19-related public health orders.
“Our clients are relieved that the court denied the injunction,” Moore said in a Wednesday release.
“The B.C. government was seeking a court order for police to scrutinize the intentions of individuals and detain them if police believed they intended to attend a prohibited worship service,” Moore said.
Moore said the government sought the injunction to effectively shut down those churches where worship services have continued before legal arguments on the constitutionality of the worship ban have even been heard in court.
“Our clients look forward to the fast approaching full hearing on the constitutional challenge to B.C.’s complete prohibition on in-person religious services,” Moore said.
In justifying the ban on worship services, Moore said, the government has claimed that 180 COVID-19 cases have been associated with religious gatherings in B.C.
To date, Moore notes, more than 74,000 people in B.C have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
While worship services have been banned, Moore says, most businesses remain open, even big-box retail stores where many hundreds of people may be gathered.
The government's health order also allows for “outdoor assemblies for the purpose of communicating a position on a matter of public interest or controversy,” Moore says.
In her reaction to the court’s decision not to grant the injunction, public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the matter was a “procedural” one and believed the constitutionality of the ban on worship services would be upheld in future legal proceedings.
“Based on the science and evidence, I put public health orders in place to protect faith leaders, their congregations and the communities in which they worship,” Henry said in a statement released by the government. “These are legal orders that apply to everyone in our province, and most churches are following them. I thank each of them.”
“I am confident that all public health orders are in accordance with the law, including the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,
and we look forward to the conclusion of the larger case that remains before the courts,” Henry said.