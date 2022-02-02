A new report that suggests Kelowna has lost a quarter of its green space in the past 20 years paints a misleading picture of the effects of urban development, city officials say.
Significant natural factors - such as devastating wildfires, drought, insect infestation, and even seasonal changes in the Okanagan landscape - are not properly accounted for in the Statistics Canada survey, they say.
In fact, Kelowna’s urban canopy - a measure of how much land is shaded by trees - has actually increased from 16% to 23% in recent years.
“I don’t put much stock in the report from Statistics Canada, to be honest,” Andrew Hunsberger, the city’s urban forestry supervisor, said Wednesday in an interview.
“It sounds shocking, to say 25% of the green space in Kelowna has been lost to development, but that’s just not true,” he said.
StatsCan researchers looked at satellite photographs of Canada’s 31 largest cities, taken in 2001, 2009, and 2019. They used the images to estimate the change in green space, made up by such things as parks, trees, lawns, and backyards.
According to StatsCan, Kelowna’s green space went from 72% of the land area in 2001 to 48% in 2019, one of the biggest declines experienced by any of Canada’s biggest cities.
During the 20-year period, the Central Okanagan’s population increased from 153,000 to 220,000, and the suggestion contained in the report is that urban development accounted for most of the loss.
But the timeframe includes the massive 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire, a 25,000 ha blaze which spread from a provincial park south of the city into many of Kelowna’s southern areas. On its own, that fire accounts for almost half of the green space said by StatsCan to have been “lost” in Kelowna in the past 20 years.
And although StatsCan charts accompanying the report refer to ‘Kelowna’, in fact the area the agency looked at was the entire Central Okanagan. West Kelowna, too, has had several large fires in the past 20 years which burned forests within municipal boundaries, including in the Smith Creek, Rose Valley, and Goats Peak areas.
“We contacted them because it didn’t make sense to us when we heard it was reported that 25% of Kelowna’s green space had disappeared since 2001,” he said.
On the larger question of urban development, Kelowna, like other cities, has taken measures in recent years to try to prevent sprawl. A permanent growth boundary was established a decade ago, outside of which large new developments are generally discouraged.
Even areas long planned for development have been rejected as the location of new neighbourhoods.
Last March, plans for 680 new homes in the Upper Mission were blocked by city council in a 7-2 vote. “Continuing to grow at our boundaries isn’t the appropriate location for development,” Coun. Gail Given said at the time.
And the city’s newly adopted official community sets a target for 76% of all new housing to be contained in multi-family buildings rather than single-family homes.
Higher-density urban development represents a better use of existing infrastructure, like roads and water and sewer lines. And it creates more vibrant neighbourhoods closer to where people work to reduce reliance on private vehicles, city planners say. The strategy also takes development pressure off farmland, they say.
In 2007, 13% of Kelowna’s land base was shaded by trees. By 2019, that had increased to 23%, as measured by a mapping effort using light detection and ranging technology.
There were considerable differences in the percentage within the city, however, with downtown and other highly-urbanized areas having a tree canopy of 12.4%.