There’s last year’s assessed value. Then there’s this year’s assessed value. And then there’s how much homes in the Kelowna area are actually selling for.
Those three values indicate a steadily rising progression upward days into 2022.
Kelowna homeowners can now check the value of their property on the BC Assessment Authority website. For many homeowners, they will see a rise of at least 20% in their property’s assessed value, and some will see considerably more of an increase.
The surging price of Kelowna area homes throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been well-documented, with values beginning to rise midway through 2020 and continuing apace through all of 2021.
In the summer of 2021, the median price of a Kelowna single-family home topped more than $1 million for the first time, according to a survey of listings from Royal LePage. That was up more than 22% from a year earlier.
The median price is not an average price; it’s the mid-point valuation of all the homes sold. Still, there’s no doubt the average Kelowna home is more expensive than ever, and the run-up in prices just the last two years has been unprecedented.
The Daily Courier looked Monday at 10 randomly selected Kelowna properties that are currently listed for sale on Realtor.ca. The asking price is the first figure shown, followed by this year’s assessed value and last year’s assessed value.
In some cases, the dramatic increases reflect substantial renovations made to the property. But in others, the listing price simply reflects the ability and willingness of buyers to purchase Kelowna homes that sold for hundreds of thousands dollars less just a couple years ago.
Description List price Current assessment Previous assessment
2 bed, 2 bath
1,238 sq. ft
Built 2015; WFN $629,000 $598,000 $455,000
3 bed, 4bath
2,342 sq.ft
Built 1993
Glenmore $679,900 $674,000 $531,000
3 bed, 2bath
1927 sq.ft
Built 1968
Rutland $749,900 $691,000 $497,000
4 bed, 2 bath
2200 sq.ft
Built 1972
Rutland $824,000 $746,000 $541,000
6 bed, 4 bath
Full duplex
West Kelowna $899,000 $749,000 $546,000
6 bed, 3 bath
2383 sq.-ft.
Built 1975
Rutland $920,000 $793,000 $595,000
4 bed, 3 bath
Built 1993
Peachland $924,000 $962,000 $691,000
4 bed, 3 bath
Built 1965
Lower Mission $935,000 $685,000 n/a
3 bed, 3 bath
Built 2003
Upper Mission $979,000 $940,000 $689,000
6 bed, 2 bath
Built 1991
Rutland $1 million $745,000 $536,000