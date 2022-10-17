Kelowna mayor-elect Tom Dyas’ election night support was widespread as well as comprehensive, poll-by-poll vote totals indicate.
Dyas won the most votes at all 13 polling stations that were open on Saturday, in margins that ranged from the overwhelming to the smallest possible.
His most sweeping victory was at the Rutland Elementary School polling station, where he won 1,392 votes, triple the 453 won by incumbent Colin Basran.
Dyas also clobbered Basran at another Rutland polling station, inside the Hollywood Road Education Centre, with 1,277 votes to Basran’s 494. At the East Kelowna Community Hall, Dyas won 995 votes to Basran’s 357.
The biggest chunk of votes, about 10,000, were cast at advance polls inside the Parkinson rec centre before general voting day on Saturday. Dyas won about 60 percent of the votes cast there, according to his team, citing numbers relayed to them by the city’s election staff.
The closest contest on Saturday was at a polling station set up at the Black Box Theatre, at the back of the Kelowna Community Theatre, in downtown Kelowna. Dyas edged Basran by just one vote, 393 to 392.
Overall, Dyas won 62.1% of all votes cast in the election, to just 31.3% for Basran. Dyas’ vote total was 21,110, while Basran’s was 10,821. A total of 34,512 people voted, with voter turnout estimated to be 32 per cent.
The Rutland numbers were a startling rebuke of Basran by residents of the neighbourhood where he grew up. In the 2018 election, Basran handily won all the Rutland polls.
Some Rutlanders have long felt their community of about 30,000 people was ignored or slighted by the rest of Kelowna.
But an issue that particularly galvanized Rutlanders during council’s most recent term, and which might explain at least in part its repudiation of Basran, was a controversial 2019 decision to establish a supportive housing complex at the corner of Rutland Road and McCurdy Road where formerly homeless people would be allowed to continue using drugs and alcohol.
Residents feared it would contribute to problems of crime, vandalism, and social disorder.
But at the first meeting where city council considered the proposal from Interior Health and B.C. Housing, just a week after the idea was unveiled by provincial officials, Basran dismissively told critics: “The time to complain is over.”
Instead, 14,000 people signed petitions against the project - real, paper petitions, not easy-to-collect online ones. In the face of such opposition, BC Housing quickly changed the model of the complex, making it a ‘dry’ facility where residents could not use drugs or alcohol.
Rutland also has a large Indo-Canadian population, many of whom seem to have turned against Basran although he is also of Indian descent. Dyas was the only mayoral candidate invited to speak to an Oct. 6 gathering of about 150 Indo-Canadians at the Bunkhouse Bar, Infotel.ca reported.
On election night, Basran suggested he thought it was always going to be difficult to win his third election as mayor. “They say that the third term is always the toughest,” he said.
For his part, Dyas flew out of Kelowna on Monday morning to attend a special family celebration in Oshawa, Ont. His dad Harry turned 102 years old.