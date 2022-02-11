Nature enthusiasts say the addition of 21 ha to Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park along Lakeshore Road in Kelowna has been on their “wish list” for years.
The expansion will open up new hiking opportunities and help with search and rescue efforts, according to the non-profit group Friends of the South Slopes.
The area being added to the park is upland of Lakeshore Road beyond the city of Kelowna’s southern boundary (see map).
Although it’s a relatively small area compared to the park’s overall size of 11,038 ha., the addition is along the park’s main entrance route. Its inclusion will allow for the addition of a new trail, called the Golden Mile.
“Inclusion of the Golden Mile trail into Okanagan Mountain Park has been on (our) wish list for a very long time,” the Friends of the South Slopes posted on their Facebook page. “The trail is crucial for access to Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park for trail maintenance projects and for safety and search and rescue.”
Most of Okanagan Mountain Park, established in 1973, is accessible only by foot, bike, or horseback. It has six marine campgrounds along the 33-km-long lakeshore.
In December 1950, a CP Air DC-3 crashed into the mountain. The two pilots were killed but all 16 passengers were rescued.
During the Second World War, a secluded beachfront section of the park was used to train Chinese-Canadians for commando missions in Southeast Asia.