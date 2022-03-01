“The design rationale for this building was straightforward. We simply followed the example of the other buildings around it that we have completed over the last several years!” Kelowna builder Shane Worman writes in a development application now under review by city planners.
His company has favoured the extensive use of brick in its projects to give the new buildings a retro look.
“There were many times we began to move away from our heritage-based architecture, but each time we came back knowing that it would compliment our other buildings and the surrounding neighborhood,” Worman says.
“The balance of modern elements based in a traditional framework has a timeless appeal,” he says.
Planned for the northeast corner of Pandosy Street and Osprey Avenue, the new project would have ground-floor retail, parking on the second floor, three floors of offices, and a penthouse and additional office on the sixth floor.
To proceed, the city would have to issue a development variance permit because the maximum specified height for the property is four storeys.
But the city’s newly adopted official community plan indicates a building of up to eight storeys would be appropriate for the site, Worman notes in his development application, describing the six-storey proposal as a "balance" between the zoning and the OCP.
Since a variance is being sought, city council approval is necessary. There is no timetable for when council will consider the matter.