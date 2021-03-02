Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 - the lowest one-day total since late October - were reported between Monday and Tuesday in the Interior Health region.
They were among 438 new cases across B.C. as reported by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in her daily update.
There are 4,679 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 243 of those people being treated in hospital, 63 of them in intensive care.
Of the 81,367 British Columbians who've tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, more than 75,000 have recovered. Two more deaths were reported Tuesday, making the toll 1,365.
As of Tuesday, 182 cases involving the variants of concern have been confirmed in B.C. Most are directly linked to travel to either the United Kingdom or South Africa, where the variant viruses emerged.
"But there are still 20 to 25% of the cases where we are not clear where they acquired the source," Henry said. "And that reflects that we have transmission going on in the communities, particularly in the Lower Mainland."
Of the 182 people who've had a variant of concern, all but eight have now recovered, Henry said.
Just over 283,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. The dose interval for the second dose is up to four months, to allow for as many people as possible to get the first shot in the coming weeks.
"We are following the science of vaccines," Henry said.
Restrictions on social gatherings will be lifted as more people are vaccinated, Henry said.