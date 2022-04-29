Ninety-eight people with the disease are currently in IH hospitals, down from 103 the previous week. And the number of people being treated in intensive care has also declined, from seven to six.
Twelve more deaths due to the disease have been reported in Interior Health, making the toll 405 since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago.
Province-wide, 570 people with COVID-19 are being treated in B.C. hospitals, up from 485 the previous week. And 47 of those patients are in critical care, up from 38 a week earlier.
The province now only releases information on new cases, hospitalizations, and the number of patients on a weekly basis.