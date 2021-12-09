The planned re-opening of the flood-damaged Coquihalla Highway, the fastest link between Kelowna and Vancouver, has been accelerated by several weeks.
The freeway should be re-opened by early January but traffic will be restricted to commercial trucks only, provincial Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday.
Once the Coquihalla - which was significantly damaged in 20 places by heavy rains and flooding in early November - re-opens to commercial traffic in early January, non-essential and recreational travel will be allowed again on Highway 3, Fleming said.
Meanwhile, work repairing damaged sections of the Trans-Canada Highway through the Fraser Canyon remains on schedule for a planned mid-January re-opening of that corridor, Fleming said.