All 1,100 units planned for a major new development on Lakeshore Road would be rental suites, Kelowna city council heard Monday.
“The entire site is going that way?” Coun. Luke Stack asked city planner Dean Strachan, who replied in the affirmative.
“That’s a neat little twist . . to add more rentals to the market is a good thing,” said Coun. Ryan Donn.
Council voted to send a reworked plan for the development on the site of the old Hiawatha RV park in the 3700 block of Lakeshore Road to a public hearing.
A key proposed change is allowing the maximum building heights to rise to 17 storeys from 11 storeys. The developer, Westcorp, says taller buildings allow for more green space throughout the project site.
Given the total number of units remains the same, at 1,100, with more green space and the provision of rental suites, Mayor Colin Basran said: “To me, it makes total sense that this would go to a public hearing.”
Coun. Charlie Hodge was the only one to vote against sending the reworked plan to a public hearing, saying he couldn’t support building heights of 17 storeys.
“This piece of property has been of great debate for many years and the plans have changed many times,” Hodge said. “I’m just very concerned with what’s going on.”
Westcorp bought the property in 2007. In response to Hodge’s comments, Basran said he didn’t believe the plans had changed many times, and the only disappointing thing about the project was that it hadn’t been built yet.
Plans show 16 buildings, some of which are now under construction.