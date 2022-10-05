As part of our civic election coverage, The Daily Courier sent this questionnaire to all candidates for Kelowna city council. We stipulated a 60-word answer to each question. Their responses, in random order, will appear up to Oct. 14.
For those not on council: Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
Brad Sieben is someone who I feel has been a great contributor to the team. Who he is as a person very much mirrors what I believe in from being a father of young children joining council, a teammate, coach and leader in sports, an entrepreneur and a leader at the table unafraid to ask difficult questions are all things I am and strive to be.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
I believe I sit right in the middle, you must be fiscally responsible and socially involved supporting our communities. As a municipal leader, you must be able to understand the needs of all of the people who you represent.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services. Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
This is a tough one as most of the travel is highway and bridge travel which is not maintained by our municipal budget. If we open taxation for communities outside of our catchment, we will begin seeing issues in the Okanagan with municipalities trying to find ways to tax each other instead of focusing on issues such as homelessness and crime.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reducing the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Getting our police force to full capacity will allow our officers to begin building relationships in the community and begin curbing some of the criminal activity. Also, It sounds like it may happen sooner than later but the Prolific Offenders Act if adopted, will provide new options of dealing with some of our current repeat offenders specifically those with mental health and drug addiction challenges.
To newcomers: Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at $166 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 voters signed a petition against it in a one-month period?
I have seen how a high-quality center can bring together a community like the YMCA has in Rutland and the potential that the Parkinson Rec Center has to impact our city cannot be counted in just dollar figures. I would like to see it built, but we must be united in moving forward as this is a large financial burden on our taxpayers. Something like this should be voted on by city and it has my vote to move forward.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Kelowna currently has enough challenges updating its current infrastructure and taking over something that is currently running may not be the answer in today’s world of traffic concerns, municipal transportation challenges and other facility upgrades on the checklist of things we need to focus on.
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
The pandemic impacted all of us physically, socially, and emotionally and our province's inability to provide clear direction left many lost and confused. I understand that our messaging was coming from our provincial leaders but a more hands on approach from our municipal leadership would have given many of us confidence in a time of fear and misunderstanding.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
Airbnb is a business model that is worldwide which has provided lodging for many when none is available ie. sold out hotels in the summer. Stricter by-laws do need to be in place to prevent the disruption of communities and families for when these short-term rentals get out of hand.
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
I am a small business owner, coach, community volunteer, father, husband and a contributing member of society and it is time for our voice to be heard. Those of us that live in places like Rutland where Wet Supportive housing is placed close to schools and heavily populated areas need a voice on the council ensuring the decisions being made make sense for all that live in this beautiful city.
Ever seen a ghost?
No and hopefully not any time soon!