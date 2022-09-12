Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have dropped in the Interior Health region but risen across the province as a whole.
Forty-eight people with the disease are now being treated in IH hospitals, including Kelowna General, according to the latest information from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That’s down from 57 a week ago.
And one such patient is being treated in an intensive care ward at an IH, down from eight a week ago.
But provincially, the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations has risen slightly, after weeks of steady decline, from 306 to 324. Twenty-two such patients are in intensive care, down slightly from 25 a week ago.
Across B.C., the death toll from the ongoing pandemic stands at 4,183, including 616 in the Interior Health region. The Interior’s share of total deaths matches its proportion of the provincial population.