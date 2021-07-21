A collapsed crane has now been removed from a construction site in downtown Kelowna and the sole remaining residential evacuation order has been lifted.
Residents of an apartment building at 1450 Bertram St. can re-enter their homes after noon on Thursday.
The conditions and logistics associated with re-entry are being overseen by building managers.
The local state of emergency for the area around the construction site, the Brooklyn high-rise near the corner of Bertram Street and Bernard Avenue, has also been lifted and the area is deemed safe to re-enter, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says.
However, an office building at 1449 St. Paul Street, part of which was hit by the crane when it fell down the morning of July 12, remains closed. A worker in the building, Brad Zawislak, was killed by falling rubble.
A structural survey of the office building is ongoing and there is no timetable for its re-opening.
Four workers on the job site - brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Jared Zook, and Cailen Vilness - died when the crane, which was being disassembled, collapsed.
An investigation into the cause of the tragedy is underway.