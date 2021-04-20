Municipal staff will recommend the shortfall be covered using gas tax money returned to Lake Country by the government.
A new activity centre in Lake Country could cost $400,000 more than expected, town council will hear tonight.
There were "design errors", he says, during preparation of the construction tender documents. As well, the cost of materials has risen since construction started, he says, and there "complexities" related to COVID-19.
The $100,000 contingency fund has already been used up, but an additional $300,000 is still necessary to provide additional contingency funds to ensure the project is completed as scheduled in early August.
Components include a two-storey community centre of 7,000 sq.-ft., a daycare, technology and arts labs, Boys and Girls Club, and renovations and upgrades to the seniors centre and arena.
The site, at 9830 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. also has a food bank, curling club, baseball diamond, and horseshoe club.