Representatives of eight religions will share a stage next week in Kelowna.
Speakers from the local Indigenous, Jewish, Christian, Islam, Baha’i, Sikh, and Buddhist communities will discuss spiritual solutions to complex social problems at the World Religions Conference.
“The theme of the conference will be human suffering and the existence of God,” organizers say.
The event will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 696 Glenmore Rd. on Nov. 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
All are welcome to listen to the speakers, then join in a question-and-answer session afterwards. This is the 11th conference of its kind to be held, organizers say.