A waterfront development in West Kelowna is now proposed to have the same number of boat slips as homes.
The revised proposal, going to city council next week for review, shows a dock with space for 60 boats, equal to the number of homes planned to be built on the upland side of Campbell Road.
The dock could only be used by people living in the new homes, and they would access the amenity by walking or driving around the edge of an adjacent piece of farmland.
When it was considered earlier this year, marina plans showed a 243-berth dock with many of the spaces being available for rent by people who live elsewhere.
“There’s no way I can support a marina that large,” Coun. Jason Friesen said at a meeting in August, reflecting council’s general opposition - based on such things as traffic, noise and environmental impact - to the proposed scale of the dock.
With the dock now downsized, and some other modifications made to the development plan, city staff will recommend next Tuesday councillors grant second reading and advance the proposal to a public hearing so interested members of the community can have their say before final approval is given.
Overall, municipal planners say, the proposal for the 18 acre site conforms to city objectives of providing more housing within established neighbourhoods to make better use of existing infrastructure, compared to new developments in fringe areas.
At 60 homes, the Sol Aqua proposal is a shadow of what was proposed for the site two years ago. Then known as Blackmun Bay, the ill-fated project envisioned 700 homes in four buildings of up to nine storeys.