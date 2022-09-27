In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made during the past four years by this council?
Good Lovegrove: Best: Community Safety Plan - now let’s fund and implement it!
Worst: Backing off from Growth Scenario 3.0 to 2.5 after the election. I was in the room on a Monday morning (with five other members of the public that were able to pack in there) when council told staff to do this. It was NOT a staff recommendation.
Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
Lovegrove: Charlie Hodge, the self-described ‘lone wolf’ wins my ‘True Grit’ award for showing up and personifying wit and humour like Mark Twain, despite his well-known health issues. Charlie, you are my hero! I aspire to never take myself too seriously and always retain the bigger picture perspective - life is short, be kind - that Charlie exemplifies.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
Lovegrove: I neither belong to nor support any political party. At each election, I vote for the party - Conservative, Liberal, Green, or NDP - that puts forward the platform most closely aligned with my values and priorities (see my platform at Lovegrovekelowna.ca for 14-page downloadable PDF), as well as looking at their past performance, local candidate’s reputation, and the party’s leader.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services.
Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Lovegrove: Expanding boundaries has been explored already - West Kelowna residents turned it down. Kelowna is roughly $750 million in infrastructure debt due to its sprawling, auto-dependent growth. Yes, more tax dollars (and more control/co-ordinated growth) are strong arguments in favour, but I’d need more data. Over 10,000 folks have told me they would like to see my passenger tram-train connector happen.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Lovegrove: Budget and implement the Community Safety Plan immediately. Kelowna’s first-ever CSP has five priority areas (crime prevention, domestic violence, housing, mental health/addictions, racism). I applaud it, specifically the evidence-based links to mental health/addiction, and housing/homelessness. Given my housing/safety/CPTED experts, I hope to sit on its Stewardship Team, partnering with our community experts - police, justice, residents, shelters, CMHA.
Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at $166 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 votes signed a petition against it in a one-month period?
Lovegrove: Direct democracy for big ticket items makes more sense: I have heard from many residents (and businesses) that they favour a distributed recreation model, with smaller athletic and recreation facilities dispersed around the city to promote walk/bike access and less driving/congestion. At the same time, larger facilities (eg. Prospera, H2O, CNC, UBCO) promote regional events and tourism. Let residents decide: referendum.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Lovegrove: I met with many Hall Road residents who are furious at the lack of consultation over what happened with the SEKID system process, and with a significantly lower resulting quality of water. So let’s listen to our local experts - our residents - and tread lightly. If, and only if, water quality improves, overall costs are reduced, and resident concerns are addressed.
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Lovegrove: Dis-connection, our ability to socialize and love our family, friends, and neighbours. Isolation is worse for your physical health than smoking 15 cigarettes a day (MHO Canada). To stay connected/fight depression, I set up weekly face-to-face (virtual) family zooms; outdoor meals (distance/masked) with immediate family; kept exercising, enjoying music, and watching movies. More parks/city-wide wifi would have helped.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
Lovegrove: I applauded council for its leadership on this issue; we are in an affordability, zero-vacancy housing crisis, compounded by our infrastructure deficit and climate crisis, which short-term rentals exacerbate. Let’s revisit this after we get housing supply/rents back to reasonable levels, in partnership with labour, developers, tourism industry, and businesses, who can’t attract workers in this market.
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
Lovegrove: After a 40-year engineering career leading sustainable development and climate action projects, the last 20 helping start UBC’s School of Engineering, what I’m offering Kelowna voters is very simple: my engineering experience, liveability expertise, and skill-set to fit current issues. I’ve advised federal deputy ministers, taught and mentored your sons and daughters, will you trust me with your vote?
Ever seen a ghost?
Lovegrove: Charlie Hodge - You promised me after my near-miss in 2018 that you wouldn’t be running again man, but, (to quote the movie Poltergeist), ‘You’re back!’.