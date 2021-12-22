Some people who travel to the United States won’t have to take a COVID-19 test to return to British Columbia.
The Canadian Border Services Agency says “certain fully vaccinated B.C. residents” won’t need the tests if they must travel to the U.S. by land to buy goods or services and are absent from Canada no more than 24 hours.
The testing exemptions won’t apply if the trip includes any social visits or events.
All others entering the U.S. must take a COVID test outside of Canada prior to returning within 72 hours of their arrival or flight departure. Rapid tests don’t count as an acceptable test, the Canada Border Services Agency said in a bulletin. The federal government advises people not to travel at all.
On Tuesday, after announcing new COVID-related restrictions, the province reported 1,308 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. On Wednesday, 1,474 new cases were reported. On Dec. 8, before the Omicron wave hit B.C., 379 new COVID cases were reported in the daily update.
There are now 7,253 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., the provincial government said Wednesday afternoon.
Interior Health reported 113 new cases with 683 active cases.
As of Wednesday, 87.6% of people aged five and over (almost 4.4 million) in B.C. had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.7% (4.1 million) had received their second dose.
Booster doses have been given to 763,715 B.C. adults.
Interior Health said on Wednesday it is looking for more people to help deliver COVID shots. B.C. health officials announced earlier this week that vaccination efforts will be stepped up in early January with a goal of providing booster shots to all who want them by March 31.
IH is inviting qualified health-care workers to register to administer vaccines at immunization clinics around the region. Such workers may include retired nurses, nursing students, midwives, physicians, dentists, dental hygienists and first responders.
Ihimmunizers.myhealthinfo.ca has details.