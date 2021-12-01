An unprecedented December heatwave sent temperatures in the Okanagan soaring Wednesday even as flooding forced another closure of the vital Hope-Princeton Highway.
The highway - the only route from the Lower Mainland to the Southern Interior - was closed from three kilometres east of Princeton to six kilometres west of Hedley.
No detour around the 26-km closure was available for commercial trucks and an update on the closure was not scheduled until 9 a.m. Thursday.
The crimp on traffic flow came just hours after Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said the highway was allowing for the movement of essential goods across B.C. with the ongoing shutdowns of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon and Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt.
“Highway 3 remains open and safe which is very good news for our supply chain,” Fleming said earlier Monday. “Of course, the Highway 7 and 3 connection is the main route for trucks to access the Interior and the North.”
More than 5,000 commercial trucks have used Highway 3 in recent days, Fleming said. But there have been a number of accidents on both highways, neither of which is designed to serve as the main route for east-west commercial truck traffic in B.C.
“These roadways are not in a normal state and we want to avoid accidents and keep people safe. So please slow down, be patient, accept that it will take longer to get to where you need to go and drive accordingly,” he said.
About 1,200 truckers have taken advantage of relaxed Canada-U.S. border crossing requirements to drive through northern Washington State to connect between the Lower Mainland and the rest of Canada, Fleming said.
Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet, closed temporarily in advance of heavy rain that was forecast to cause flooding problems, re-opened Wednesday afternoon.
The atmospheric river that’s bringing the heavy rains is also pushing extraordinarily warm air from the South Pacific into B.C., Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said.
“We’re dealing with record-breaking heat,” he said. “Many records are being broken today and yesterday. Perhaps even record-breaking temperatures for any day in December.”
In Kelowna, a warm weather record was set more than an hour before sunrise Wednesday. The temperature was 13.4 C at 7 a.m., eclipsing the old record for a Dec. 1 of 13 C set in 2012.
By noon, the temperature was a mind-boggling 17 C in Vernon, 18 C in Kelowna and 22 C in Penticton.
The forecast high for Thursday in all three cities is 10 C, with temperatures falling back to the more seasonal freezing range by Friday and into the weekend.