Vernon Mounties have a new liaison officer to the Okanagan Indian Band.
Const. Kyle Camalush will work with consultative groups, OKIB members and agencies to identify key issues facing the community and provide enhanced policing services, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a news release.
“Over the coming weeks and months, I intend on meeting as many community members as possible. I am here for the community and encourage community members to reach out,” Camalush said.
Camalush brings six years policing experience to the job, most recently with the Barriere RCMP detachment where he worked closely with the Indigenous community.
“I worked in a similar position with the Simpcw First Nation, connecting with youth through the schools and cultural events,” he said. “When I first started, the youth were hesitant to interact with the RCMP, but with time and much collaboration, we developed an open relationship.”
When not out and about in the community, Camalush can be found at the new Public Safety Office.