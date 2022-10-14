The restoration of Mission Creek to a more natural and meandering state is a long-term goal best accomplished in short sections, regional officials heard this week.
A comprehensive plan for 12 kilometres of the creek, stretching from Okanagan Lake to the East Kelowna Road bridge, was reviewed Thursday by directors of the Central Okanagan Regional District.
It envisions ambitious projects such as buying large tracts of adjacent land to restore original creek flows, relocating and improving dikes for flood control, and habitat improvement to benefit fish and wildlife.
Such projects would run into the many millions of dollars. But in the near future, the plan calls for “smaller-scale creek-bed restoration projects with lower funding and land securement requirements.”
As well, more effort should be made to capture large volumes of sediment that flow down the creek as a way of preserving fish spawning grounds, the report states.
A priority area is the section of creek between Lakeshore Road and Burbank Street, where improved dikes, set further back from the bank, are recommended.
Decades ago, the meandering flow of the creek through central Kelowna was altered to increase farmland and open up development opportunities.
“(This) caused major loss of aquatic and riparian habitat and dramatic declines in fish and wildlife populations. Recent assessments indicate stream-channel degradation is continuing and is expected to increase with climate change,” states the report, written by retired provincial fisheries biologist Steve Matthews.
The Mission Creek Restoration Initiative was launched almost 20 years ago, and a 500 metre section of the waterway has been returned to a more natural state.
Mission Creek is the largest watershed in the Okanagan Basin, flowing about 75 kms from high-elevation headwater lakes and forests to Okanagan Lake. Fishing in the creek, once a popular activity, is no longer allowed because of depleted Kokanee and trout stocks.