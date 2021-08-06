An airshow over downtown Kelowna 52 years ago today was a smash - but not in a crowd-pleasing way.
Three-quarters of the windows in an eight-block area of downtown were shattered by a sonic boom accidentally created by the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flying aerobatic team.
The Blue Angels were in town to do a performance at the Kelowna Regatta. When one pilot got separated from the rest of the team, he apparently leaned on the throttle a little too hard and broke the sound barrier at 3:25 p.m., creating the sonic boom.
Middler was eating in the Caravel, then a hotel but now a condominium, on Abbott Street across from City Park when the boom rocked downtown Kelowna.
"I rushed down to the foyer and found the large north window almost completely destroyed. Shards of glass were everywhere, particularly in the front desk area," Middler wrote.
"Fortunately, the receptionist had just a minute before gone back up to the main office," he wrote.
Despite the widespread damage, injuries were minimal.
"Remarkably, only five people needed hospital treatment for minor injuries, mostly because people were outside watching," Ian Middler, a witness to the sonic boom's aftermath, recalled in a 2013 article in The Daily Courier.
Middler said the events of the day stuck so vividly in his mind, in part, because Aug. 6 was his birthday.
The repair bill, $250,000, was paid by the U.S. government.