The union representing locked-out Kelowna Cabs dispatchers has launched a petition drive that urges the company to end the lockout.
“End the Kelowna Cabs lockout of workers” is available on change.org. As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 322 people had signed the petition.
The workers, members of MoveUP, have been without a contract since May 2019, the union says on the website.
They say Kelowna Cabs is trying to outsource the dispatching work.
In a news release, MoveUP says a bid to have the lockout rescinded was turned down by the Labour Relations Board, although the “LRB did find that Kelowna Cabs breached multiple sections of the labour relations code.”