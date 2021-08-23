More smoke is expected to billow from the massive White Rock Lake fire on Tuesday as controlled burns are lit to try stop the spread of the blaze.
More than 3,000 ha will be ignited around the north-east and east flanks of the fire, burning over 80,00 ha. between the North Okanagan and Kamloops.
"During the ignition operations, significant amounts of smoke will be visible from nearby communities, including Vernon, Armstrong, Glennema, and Falkland," states a release from the North Okanagan Regional District.
Almost 300 firefighters, 10 helicopters, and 55 pieces of heavy equipment are currently deployed against the fire, which destroyed dozens of homes at the far northwest corner of Okanagan Lake last week.
"The east flank is seeing incredibly deep burning forest fuels, making it difficult to bring this area into full extinguishment," the release states.
Cooler temperatures and some rainfall during the past few days have allowed crews to make "good progress" on some of their daily objectives to contain the fire, BC Wildlfire Service information officer Hannah Swift said in a Monday update.
Drones have been used to overfly some fire areas at night, determining hot spots to better aid in the delivery of retardant and water in the mornings.
"This really lets us pinpoint our efforts on areas that were some of the most active two weeks ago," White Rock Lake fire incident commander Scott Rennick said.
Some edges of the fire, particularly toward Merritt, are "very cold" and inactive because of recent weather, he said. But the "main bulk" of firefighting efforts remains at the northwest corner of Okanagan Lake, he said.
"We've had a lot of success here but a lot of work has been put into it as well," Rennick said.