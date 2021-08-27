An injured firefighter who was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital on Thursday was back working on the White Rock Lake fire on Friday.
"The firefighter was working along a steep section of the control line when they took a tumble downhill," the BC Wildfire Service said in an update on the massive fire burning between the North Okanagan and Kamloops.
"Medical aid was on site and responded accordingly," the BCWS said. "The injured worker was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital via aerial and ground transportation as a precautionary measure.
"No substantial injuries were sustained and the worker has now returned to the fire camp," the BCWS said.
The fire has burned 82,000 ha. but current weather conditions are said to be helping containment efforts.
It's being worked by 370 firefighters, 14 helicopters, and the operators of 45 pieces of heavy equipment.
Meanwhile, the Mount Law fire between West Kelowna and Peachland is now sized at 930 ha, up from previous estimates of 800 ha.
However, the increase is said to be due to more accurate mapping, not a growth in the size of the fire.
"Crews are working directly on the fire perimeter along the east side of the fire and mopping up on the south side," states a Friday update from the BC Wildfire Service.
"An aerial scan with thermal imaging occurred overnight. This scan will help identify hot spots for crews to action in the coming days," the BCWS said.
Australian crews who had been working the fire have departed for home and management is being taken over by BC firefighters.