More left turn lanes and signals are needed along Harvey Avenue, Coun. Maxine DeHart says.
She said during budget deliberations they would help promote safer traffic flow. But the six-lane road is considered to be Highway 97 and is thus primarily the responsibility of the provincial government.
Asked if staff would convey her comments to their provincial counterparts, city staffer Joel Shaw said: “Acknowledged.”
Also on the topic of roads, Coun. Rick Webber said he was disappointed not to see more projects to benefit drivers. He noted more than 80 percent of local commuters either drive themselves to work, or catch a ride, far more than those who walk or cycle.
“I think a lot of people out there are hoping more work would be done on Kelowna’s road system so they can get around faster,” Webber said.
Webber said raising such concerns might make him seem like “an old fogey”, but added he felt it was nevertheless important to speak on behalf of drivers’ interests.
Mayor Tom Days agreed with Webber’s general comments, but he suggested the 2023 budget deliberations were not the place for council to start debating the merits of every single transportation proposal.
“We are all one month in,” Days said, referring to the fact the new council’s first meeting was in November.
“We’re going to get lots more opportunity over the next 47 (months)," Dyas said.