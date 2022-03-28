A Kelowna RCMP member was stabbed after responding to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Ellis Street early Sunday.
The officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a Monday release.
“Our officers face dangerous and difficult circumstances each and everyday in the service of this community,” Kelowna RCMP operations officer Insp. Adam MacIntosh said.
“I am grateful for the incredible work they did in supporting each other and responding to this event. Our thoughts remain with the officer and their family,” he said.
The officer was sent to a location in the downtown north end about 12:20 a.m. on March 27. Shortly after arriving, the officer requested immediate assistance after becoming injured from a stab wound.
Other officers arrived to assist and arrested a suspect. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators, or who may have video footage of the incident, to call Kelowna RCMP at 250.762.3300.