Better evacuation strategies for fire-threatened Kelowna-area neighbourhoods will be devised with new government funding.
The Central Okanagan Regional District has received $25,000 for a plan to improve evacuation routes out of areas like Glenrosa in West Kelowna, Paradise Valley in Peachland, and Ellison east of Kelowna.
More than $1 million funding for such planning in 28 communities around B.C. was announced Monday by the provincial government.
"These funds for evacuation route planning will help ensure more British Columbians can escape safely in case a disaster hits, and these communities can rest easier knowing they have a solid plan in place to keep people safe from harm," Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a government release.
In the Central Okanagan, the money will be used to improve evacuation strategies in areas that typically have only one access road, regional district spokesman Bruce Smith explained in an email.
"We'll be working on this evacuation route planning project at a regional level with our local government and First Nation partners to identify and prioritize routes based on hazard and risk in communities that, for example, are one way in and one way out," Smith wrote.
The plans could call for such things as better promotion of evacuation route awareness, new signage, and upgrades to roads that would be used in an emergency situation.
Other areas where evacuation routes might be improved include the Fintry delta at the northwest corner of Okanagan Lake, Trader's Cove just north of Bear Creek provincial park off Westside Road, and the McCulloch Lakes area southeast of Kelowna, Smith said.
Some residents in the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna have long had concerns about how the community would be safely and quickly evacuated in case of a forest fire. The only regularly maintained access to the area is Glenrosa Road, although there are forestry roads that lead to the Okanagan Connector and to Westside Road via a long drive around the entire municipality.
The apparent irony of taking a 45-km long drive through wilderness areas during a time of forest fire threat was noted during an April 2018 city council meeting by a representative of the Glenrosa Residents' Association.
"If you're running from a forest fire, a forest may not be the best place to go," Robert Mellalieu said at the time.