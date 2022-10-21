Firefighters might have been humming Christmas tunes as they worked Friday to bring a blaze near West Kelowna under control.
Light snow was falling around the Esperon Lake fire, burning in about 38 acres of forest that was previously harvested 26 km north west of the city.
"They've been getting a little bit of a variety of light snow and light rain out there throughout the day, so fire activity is pretty minimal," fire information officer Nicole Bonnett said in an interview.
"For the most part, it's a smoldering Rank 1 ground fire where there's no open flame," Bonnett said.
Cause of the fire, reported on Wednesday, has not yet been determined. Twenty firefighters were on the scene Friday.
"When we have these later season fires and you start to see the weather change at these higher elevations, it can snow, and that's helpful for us because it really minimizes any fire activity that's out there," Bonnett said.
The fire is most active in areas where there's a lot of debris left over from previous forestry operations. No homes or structures are threatened.
It is possible for fires to burn underground through the winter, along the root of trees, only to flare up again in the spring.
"If it gets down into the root systems, when the ground freezes, it creates a little bit of insulation almost, and then it smoulders around underground and pops up when things warm up and dry out in the spring," Bonnett said.
But such over-winter fires are most common in the aftermath of large-scale blazes and Bonnett doesn't expect that will occur in the case of the Esperon Lake fire.